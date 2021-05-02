Vulture Watch

Has The Mosquito Coast TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Apple TV+?



Streaming on the Apple TV+ subscription service, The Mosquito Coast TV show stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman, with John J. Concado, Kimberly Elise, and Scotty Tovar in recurring roles. The story follows the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (Justin Theroux), and his family — wife Margot (George), teenage daughter Dina (Polish), and young son Charlie (Bateman). After they suddenly find themselves in trouble with the United States government, the patriarch uproots his family and they go on the run to Mexico.



As of May 2, 2021, The Mosquito Coast has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Apple TV+ will cancel or renew The Mosquito Coast for season two. That being said, since it’s based on a close-ended novel, it seems like this may be intended as a one-season show. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Mosquito Coast cancellation or renewal news.



