Chicago Med: Season Eight; Original Cast Member Leaving NBC Series

Chicago Med is losing another one of its original cast. Brian Tee (above, left) is exiting the series after eight seasons. Fans will see Ethan Choi last on episode nine, which is set to air on December 7th. The episode is titled “Could Be The Start Of Something New.”

Tee said the following about his exit from the NBC series, per Deadline:

“Playing Dr. Ethan Choi on Chicago Med has been such a gift and a blessing. I am forever grateful to our fans and my colleagues both in front of and behind the camera as I embark on a new journey. I am forever indebted to Dick Wolf, NBC, and Universal Television for choosing me. What we’ve been planning for Dr. Choi’s sendoff is fitting, and it’s beautiful. I think the fans are going to absolutely love it. It’s going to bring a little bit of the new Ethan and a little bit of the old. Know that episode 9 is going to be an amazing one.”

Nick Gehlfuss, Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson, Steven Weber, Marlyne Barrett, Dominic Rains, Kristen Hager, Yaya DaCosta, and Jessy Schram also star in the series which follows the staff of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Chicago Med currently airs on Wednesday nights on NBC.

What do you think? Are you sad to see Brian Tee exit Chicago Med later this season?