The Hardy Boys: Season Three; YTV and Hulu Series Renewed for Final Season

Fans of The Hardy Boys had some good news. Hulu has renewed the series for a third and final season. Filming on the eight-episode season is currently happening in Canada, and it will arrive on Hulu in 2023. Bailee Madison is also joining the series in a guest starring role, per Variety.

Pam Westman, president of Nelvana, said following about the Hulu series:

“From its inception, it’s been a joy to work with Lambur Productions, Hulu and YTV on ‘The Hardy Boys’ and introduce these iconic characters and gripping adventures to a new generation. The exceptional cast and crew brought the revered Hardy Boys adventures to life, successfully engaged audiences around the world and garnered awards and critical acclaim. As this mystery comes to a close, we’re looking forward to providing fans with more mystery-solving action, surprising turn-of-events, and laughs in a wild final season.”

Joan Lambur, executive producer for Lambur Productions, also spoke about the series:

“We’re excited that we’ve been able to produce a compelling and complex conclusion to ‘The Hardy Boys’ this season. It’s been an honor to work on this iconic title with an amazing cast and crew, alongside our incredibly supportive partners at Nelvana, Corus and Hulu.”

The Hardy Boys arrived on the streaming service in 2020.

What do you think? Are you sad to see The Hardy Boys end on Hulu?