The Hardy Boys: Season Two Renewal for Hulu Mystery Series

The Hardy Boys has been given the green light for a second season. Canadian broadcaster YTV and Hulu have renewed the mystery series which is based on the classic children’s book series by Franklin W. Dixon. Production will begin on season two later this month and the new episodes will arrive in 2022.

Variety revealed the following about the new season of the Hulu series:

“Picking up six months after the events of season 1, the next chapter of The Hardy Boys finds Frank and Joe tackling another complicated mystery when a local Bridgeport teen goes missing and a shadowy corporation moves into town.”

A premiere date for the second season of The Hardy Boys will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Hardy Boys on Hulu? Do you plan to watch season two?