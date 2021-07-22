Chicago Med: Season Seven; Steven Weber Promoted to NBC Series Regular

Chicago Med is adding to its cast before the medical drama returns for its seventh season this fall. Steven Weber has been upped to a series regular after stirring things up in a recurring role in season six. His character, Dr. Dean Archer, will be in charge of the ER while Choi recovers.

Guy Lockard and Kristen Hager have also been added to the cast of the series as series regulars. Deadline revealed the following about the cast additions to Chicago Med:

“Lockard will portray Dr. Dylan Scott, who left a career as a Chicago police officer to become a doctor. Whether the doctor has any connections to characters in Chicago P.D. is as yet unknown. Hager plays Dr. Stevie Hammer, a brilliant and scrappy emergency room attending physician.”

The NBC medical drama will return on September 22nd.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Chicago Med on NBC? Did you want to see more of Weber’s character?