Chicago Fire: Season Eight; Series Regular Leaving Ahead of 2020-21 Season

A familiar face is leaving Chicago. Deadline reports Annie Ilonzeh is leaving the NBC TV show ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Ilonzeh plays Emily Foster on the drama series, which follows the personal lives and work lives of the Chicago paramedics and firefighters working on Engine 51, Truck 81, Ambulance, and Battalion 25. The cast also includes Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker, David Eigenberg, Joe Minoso, Yuri Sardarov, Christian Stolte, Kara Killmer, and Miranda Rae Mayo.

Ilonzeh joined Chicago Fire as a series regular in season seven. The NBC series will return for a ninth season during the 2020-21 season.

What do you think? Do you watch Chicago Fire? Are you sad to see Emily go?