Party of Five: Cancelled; No Second Season for Freeform Reboot Series

It looks like the party is over. Deadline reports Freeform has cancelled their Party of Five reboot after only one season.

The drama series revolves around the five Acosta children — aspiring musician Emilio (Brandon Larracuente), twins Lucia (Emily Tosta) and Beto (Niko Guardado), precocious Valentina (Elle Paris Legaspi), and infant Rafael.

The first season of Party of Five averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 252,000 viewers, making it one of Freeform‘s lowest-rated series for the 2019-20 season.

