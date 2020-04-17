Menu

Party of Five: Cancelled; No Second Season for Freeform Reboot Series

by Jessica Pena,

Party of Five TV show on Freeform: (canceled or renewed?)

It looks like the party is over. Deadline reports Freeform has cancelled their Party of Five reboot after only one season.

The drama series revolves around the five Acosta children — aspiring musician Emilio (Brandon Larracuente), twins Lucia (Emily Tosta) and Beto (Niko Guardado), precocious Valentina (Elle Paris Legaspi), and infant Rafael.

The first season of Party of Five averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 252,000 viewers, making it one of Freeform‘s lowest-rated series for the 2019-20 season.

What do you think? Have you seen Party of Five? Would you have watched a second season?


Canceled and renewed TV show

1
Lexie
Reader
Lexie

I really liked this show. I liked the take on Immigration issues that we face today. They always take the good shows off.

April 17, 2020 4:37 pm
