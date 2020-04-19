Party of Five (2020)

Network: Freeform
Episodes: 10 (hour)
Seasons: One
TV show dates: January 8, 2020 — March 4, 2020
Series status: Cancelled
Performers include: Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado, Elle Paris Legaspi, Bruno Bichir, and Fernanda Urrejola.
TV show description:
A family drama series, Party of Five has been created by original 1990s series creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser.
This iteration, told through the lens of current-day themes, revolves around the five Acosta children — aspiring musician Emilio (Larracuente), twins Lucia (Tosta) and Beto (Guardado), precocious Valentina (Legaspi), and infant Rafael. They navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents, Javier (Bichir) and Gloria (Urrejola), are suddenly deported back to Mexico.
As the story begins, Valentina struggles to sleep at night after the loss of her parents and this takes a toll on Beto, who is left to comfort her. Val turns to religion in the hopes of getting her parents back while Lucia denounces that same religion, believing it is only harming her younger sister. Meanwhile, Emilio tries to do right by his father and ends up running the restaurant on his own.
Episode #10 — Diaspora
Val makes a surprising request, with lasting repercussions. Ella surprises Beto in Mexico, and her presence brings forward unexpected truths. Lucia goes out of her comfort zone. Emilio leans on Natalia when the family’s social worker comes back.
First aired: March 4, 2020.
