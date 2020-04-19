Party of Five (2020)

Network: Freeform Episodes: 10 (hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: January 8, 2020 — March 4, 2020

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado, Elle Paris Legaspi, Bruno Bichir, and Fernanda Urrejola.

TV show description:

A family drama series, Party of Five has been created by original 1990s series creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser.

This iteration, told through the lens of current-day themes, revolves around the five Acosta children — aspiring musician Emilio (Larracuente), twins Lucia (Tosta) and Beto (Guardado), precocious Valentina (Legaspi), and infant Rafael. They navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents, Javier (Bichir) and Gloria (Urrejola), are suddenly deported back to Mexico.

As the story begins, Valentina struggles to sleep at night after the loss of her parents and this takes a toll on Beto, who is left to comfort her. Val turns to religion in the hopes of getting her parents back while Lucia denounces that same religion, believing it is only harming her younger sister. Meanwhile, Emilio tries to do right by his father and ends up running the restaurant on his own.

Series Finale:

Episode #10 — Diaspora

Val makes a surprising request, with lasting repercussions. Ella surprises Beto in Mexico, and her presence brings forward unexpected truths. Lucia goes out of her comfort zone. Emilio leans on Natalia when the family’s social worker comes back.

First aired: March 4, 2020.

What do you think? Do you like the Party of Five TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?