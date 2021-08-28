See: Season Three? Has the Apple TV+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Apple TV+ subscription service, the See TV show stars Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Alfre Woodard, Eden Epstein, Tom Mison, Hoon Lee, Olivia Cheng, David Hewlett, and Tamara Tunie. Created by Steven Knight, the series takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus has decimated humankind. The survivors of this tragedy have been left without their sight and must find new ways to interact, feed themselves, build shelters, and survive. Centuries later, Baba Voss (Momoa) is the Chief of the Alkenny tribe and his wife gives birth to a set of twins who, miraculously, are able to see. The queen of another tribe wants to capture Voss’ children so he must rely on his instincts and warrior skills to protect them. In season two, Baba Voss is struggling to reunite his family while protecting them as the threat of war looms between the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic. Despite his best efforts, his wife and sighted children are pulled to the forefront of the conflict, where they come to the attention of his estranged brother, Edo Voss (Bautista), a powerful and cunning Trivantian General, whose long-simmering hatred for his brother imperils them all even further.



See has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

