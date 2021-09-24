Foundation: Season Two? Has the Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Apple TV+ subscription service, the Foundation TV show is based on Isaac Asimov’s book trilogy of the same name. It stars Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, and Alfred Enoch. When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon (Harris) predicts the impending fall of the Galactic Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy. Their goal is to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari’s claims, the ruling Cleons — a long line of emperor clones — fear their unrivaled reign may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their powerful legacy forever.



As of September 24, 2021, Foundation has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Apple TV+ will cancel or renew Foundation for season two. Since Apple TV+ isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Given that this show is based on a well-known and beloved series of books, I believe that Apple will complete this saga. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Foundation cancellation or renewal news.



