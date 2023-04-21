Station 19: Season Seven; 2023-24 Renewal Announced for ABC Firefighter Series

Andy and her crew are returning for the 2023-24 television season. ABC has renewed Station 19 for a seventh season. The sixth season, which is comprised of 18 episodes, will finish airing on May 18th.

A first-responder drama series, the Station 19 TV show stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre, Boris Kodjoe, Stefania Spampinato, Carlos Miranda, Josh Randall, Merle Dandridge, and Pat Healy. The story revolves around the heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19. From the captain to the newest recruit, they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. The brave men and women are like family; together, they put their own lives in jeopardy as first responders to save the lives of others. Characters include Andy Herrera (Ortiz), Dr. Ben Warren (George), Jack Gibson (Damon), Vic Hughes (Doss), Travis Montgomery (Hayden), Maya DeLuca-Bishop (Savre), Robert Sullivan (Kodjoe), Dr. Carina DeLuca-Bishop (Spampinato), Theo Ruiz (Miranda), Michael Dixon (Healy), Sean Beckett (Randall), and Natasha Ross (Dandridge).

The sixth season of Station 19 averages a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.89 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership. Despite the year-over-year declines, the show is ABC’s highest-rated show in the demo. In the live+7 day ratings, Station 19 picks up nearly 40% more viewers in delayed viewing.

ABC announced the renewal via social media:

More episodes of #Station19 are coming in hot with Season 7. ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/oE9cLIleSR — Station 19 (@Station19) April 20, 2023

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Station 19 TV series on ABC? Are you glad that this drama will be back for a seventh season?

