Station 19: Season Six; ABC Firefighter Drama Series Renewed for 2022-23

The fire trucks of Station 19 will keep rolling in the 2022-23 television season. ABC has renewed the first-responder drama series for a sixth year. Yesterday, the alphabet network renewed sister series Grey’s Anatomy for a 19th year.

The Station 19 TV show stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, Stefania Spampinato, and Carlos Miranda. The TV series centers on the heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19. From the captain to the newest recruit, they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. The brave men and women are like family and together, they put their own lives in jeopardy as first responders to save the lives of others.

The fifth season of Station 19 averages a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.56 million viewers (which includes same-day viewing and DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season four, that’s down by 25% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership in the live+same day ratings. In the live+7 day ratings, the fifth season averages a 0.94 demo with 6.27 million. That’s an average increase of 50% and 38%, respectively, compared to the same-day ratings.

Here’s the sixth season renewal announcement from ABC:

ABC Orders Season Six of ‘Station 19’

Krista Vernoff Set to Return as Showrunner ‘Station 19’ Soars by +234% in Adults 18-49 After Delayed Multiplatform Viewing ABC has renewed “Station 19” for its sixth season. Executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff will continue to helm the successful “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff series. “Station 19” follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. The latest series, from the executive producers of “Grey’s Anatomy,” takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders. “It’s a privilege to tell stories of our heroic first responders, who on our show and in real life put their lives on the line every day to keep us all safe,” said Vernoff. “I’m so grateful to Disney and ABC for the early pickup for season six of ‘Station 19!’ It’s a tribute to the incredible work of our talented cast, crew, writers and creative team, as well as the dedication of our loyal fans who tune in every week.” “The riveting storytelling and passionate fan base that ‘Station 19’ continues to cultivate is a testament to the unrelenting dedication of Krista Vernoff and the incredibly talented cast and crew,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “Coupled with yesterday’s renewal of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ the return of ‘Station 19’ ensures more crossover opportunities and a thrilling night of appointment television.” “Station 19” averages a 2.17 rating among Adults 18-49 this season after 35 days of viewing on linear and digital platforms, marking an increase of +234% over its initial Live+Same Day rating. “Station 19” stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca and Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz. Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer of “Station 19.” The series was created by Stacy McKee. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers. “Station 19” is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. About ABC Entertainment

