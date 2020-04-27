The Office: Cast Members Offer Fans a Chance to Join Online Reunion

The Office gang is getting together again, and one lucky fan will get to spend time with them in a virtual sense. This is a similar event to what the Friends cast offered their fans recently. Per Variety, the cast is getting together again for “an online coffee date for charity.” They have partnered with Omaze for this event.

Fans can donate to enter this sweepstakes, and one lucky fan will have a chat with the cast of the NBC series virtually. Oscar Nuñez, Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery and Melora Hardin are taking part in the event, and it is not yet known who else will join them.

Bratton said the following in the cast announcement for The Office online event:

“We’re going to have so much fun. We’ll get to know each other, talk about the show, I’ll get your credit card information, stuff like that. And I’ll tell you some juicy, behind-the-scenes gossip.”

Check out the video announcing the event below.

What do you think? Would you want a chat with the cast of The Office?