Beacon 23: Season Two — Has the MGM+ TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Is Aster a friend, a foe, or both? Has the Beacon 23 TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on MGM+? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Beacon 23, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A science-fiction mystery thriller series airing on MGM+, the Beacon 23 TV show stars Lena Headey and Stephan James, with Marnie McPhail, Daniel Malik, Carolina Bartczak, Cyrus Faird, Sydney Ozerov-Meyer, Hannah Melissa Scott, and Tara Rosling. The story is set in the 23rd Century and takes place in the farthest reaches of the Milky Way, in a remote “lighthouse.” Aster Calyx (Headey) is a government agent, while Halan Kai Nelson (James) is a stoic ex-military man. Their fates become entangled after they find themselves trapped together inside one of many Beacons that serve as a lighthouse for intergalactic travelers. Every Beacon is run by one highly trained human and a specialized Artificial Intelligence. Aster mysteriously finds her way to the lonely Beacon-keeper Halan, and a tense battle of wills unfolds.





O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Beacon 23 has been renewed for a second season, which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is typically difficult to predict whether MGM+ will cancel or renew a show like Beacon 23 for a second season. Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks initially greenlighted the series. The show received an early renewal, allowing the series to stay in continuous production. Soon after, Charter Communications got out of the original programming business and shut down Spectrum Originals. It’s presumed that two seasons of Beacon 23 were still filmed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Beacon 23 cancellation or renewal news.

Beacon 23 Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad the Beacon 23 TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if MGM+ had cancelled this TV series instead?