Beacon 23: Season Two Premiere Date and Trailer Released for MGM+ Sci-Fi Series (Watch)

Beacon 23 has its return date now set. MGM+ announced the return of the series with the release of a trailer. The eight-episode season arrives in April. The streaming service announced the renewal two days after season one concluded in December.

Starring Lena Headey, Stephen James, Marnie McPhail, Daniel Malik, Cyrus Faird, Sydney Ozerov-Meyer, Hannah Melissa, and Scott Tara Rosling, the sci-fi series based on Hugh Howey’s novel follows the residents of a Beacon at the edge of the universe during the 23rd century. The residents will face new challenges during season two.

MGM+ teased more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Beacon 23 takes place in the farthest reaches of the Milky Way and Season One followed Aster (Lena Headey), a government agent, and Halan (Stephan James), a stoic ex-military man, whose fates became entangled after they found themselves trapped together inside one of many Beacons that served as a lighthouse for intergalactic travelers. In Season Two, Beacon 23 is now little more than a prison with Aleph onboard, and The Artifact provides more questions than answers. Without a clear path forward, the inhabitants of Beacon 23 must rely on each other, but their conflicting agendas may get in the way.”

Beacon 23 returns on April 7th. The trailer for season two is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this MGM+ series? Do you plan to watch season two?