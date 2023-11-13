Beacon 23: Season One Viewer Votes

Harlan’s suspicions may be correct in the first season of the Beacon 23 TV show on MGM+. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Beacon 23 is cancelled or renewed for season two. MGM+ collects its own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Beacon 23 here.

An MGM+ science-fiction mystery thriller series, the Beacon 23 TV show stars Lena Headey and Stephan James, with Marnie McPhail, Daniel Malik, Carolina Bartczak, Cyrus Faird, Sydney Ozerov-Meyer, Hannah Melissa Scott, and Tara Rosling. The story is set in the 23rd Century and takes place in the farthest reaches of the Milky Way, in a remote “lighthouse.” Aster Calyx (Headey) is a government agent while Halan Kai Nelson (James) is a stoic ex-military man. Their fates become entangled after they find themselves trapped together inside one of many Beacons that serve as a lighthouse for intergalactic travelers. Every Beacon is run by one highly trained human and a specialized Artificial Intelligence. Aster mysteriously finds her way to the lonely Beacon-keeper Halan, and a tense battle of wills unfolds.





