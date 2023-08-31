Archer: Season 14 Viewer Votes

Archer is returning to his roots in the 14th season of the FXX TV show. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Archer is cancelled or renewed for season 15 (in this case, we know season 14 is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 14th season episodes of Archer here.

An FXX animated spy comedy series, the Archer TV show stars the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed, Lucky Yates, and Natalie Dew. The show follows the exploits of a group of dysfunctional secret agents and the supporting staff of the International Secret Intelligence Service (ISIS). In season 14, Archer (Benjamin) and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out that running a spy agency isn’t so cut and dry.





What do you think? Which season 14 episodes of the Archer TV series do you rate as excellent, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you believe that Archer should be ending or have a 15th season on FXX?