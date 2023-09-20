Archer: Season 14; Spectrum Customers Have New Ways to Watch the FXX Series’ Final Episodes

Archer is currently airing its final season with new episodes airing on Wednesday nights, but some fans have not been able to see the new episodes due to a dispute between Spectrum and Disney in recent weeks.

FXX has made sure fans of the series can continue to see episodes of Archer season 14 by adding the series to its VOD services. Archer is also available on Hulu.

Starring H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed, and Lucky Yates, the series follows the spy agents who work with the International Secret Intelligence Service. Season 14 features a new person in charge of the spy organization.

FXX revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Archer, FX’s Emmy Award-winning animated comedy, has expanded the availability of its 14th and final season by making episodes available post-premiere on VOD systems for the FX and FXX linear channels as well as streaming next day on Hulu. The first four episodes of season 14 are being made available via VOD for subscribers to the linear FX and FXX channel, adding to their ongoing availability on Hulu, where users can continue to stream season 14 and all prior seasons. Archer returns this Wednesday, September 20, with episode 5 of the final season, “Keys Open Doors:” An unplanned vacation forces Lana to accompany Archer, Pam and Cyril on a mission that quickly goes off the rails. Will Lana blow the mission when she crosses the line? Written by Miles Woods. Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn’t so cut and dry. The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world’s greatest spy, “Sterling Archer;” Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, “Lana Kane;” Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, “Cheryl/Carol Tunt;” Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, “Cyril Figgis;” Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, “Pam Poovey;” Adam Reed as the opportunist, “Ray Gillette” and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, “Algernop Krieger.” Season 14 also features Natalie Dew as the gang’s new super-agent, “Zara Khan.” Archer was created by Adam Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and co-executive produced by Mark Ganek at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Archer? Will you be sad to see this series end?