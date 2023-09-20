Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season 10 of CW Series Gets New Premiere Date with New Host

Penn & Teller: Fool Us is returning soon to The CW, but the series is returning later than originally planned. Initially slated for return on October 20th, the series will return on October 27th.

Season 10 of the magic series will feature someone new joining Penn Jillette and Teller on stage. Brooke Burke is taking over hosting duties from Alyson Hannigan. In each episode, viewers watch aspiring magicians perform their best tricks to impress Penn & Teller.

The CW revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“The CW Network announced today that PENN & TELLER: FOOL US will premiere its upcoming 10th season on Friday, October 27 (8:00-9:00pm ET). The new season of the hit magic competition series welcomes author and actress Brooke Burke (“Dancing with the Stars,” “Melissa & Joey”) as host. PENN & TELLER: FOOL US is a one-hour competition series celebrating magic and featuring the legendary duo Penn & Teller. On each episode of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The remote studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. Penn & Teller see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. The studio audience knows there are no camera tricks, secret edits or helpful camera cuts. This is all real magic Brooke Burke is a television host, cancer survivor, entrepreneur, fitness educator, philanthropist, podcaster, and women’s health advocate who has been thriving in Hollywood for decades. The title she holds dearest, however, is that of mother to her four children – Neriah (21) and Sierra (19) Fischer and Heaven (14) and Shaya (13) Charvet. She has held numerous successful network television jobs and high-profile brand partnerships. In 2008, Burke became the champion of “Dancing with the Stars” Season 7 which she later parlayed into a co-hosting job that she would hold for eight seasons. Some of her other notable credits include producing and hosting the award-winning Saturday morning educational show “Hidden Heroes,” hosting TV Land’s branded content series “I Dare You,” and, most recently, co-hosting the iHeartRadio podcast Intimate Knowledge. Burke is the author of two books: a biography entitled The Naked Mom: A Modern Mom’s Fearless Revelations, Savvy Advice, and Soulful Reflections and Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Joy of Less. PENN & TELLER: FOOL US is created and executive produced by Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden (“Penn & Teller: BS”), Andrew Golder (“Solitary”) and Lincoln Hiatt (“Solitary”), in association with 1/17 PRODUCTIONS and September Films (part of DCD Media).”

