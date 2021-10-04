Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season Nine? Has the CW Magic TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Will this be the year that this show disappears? Has the Penn & Teller: Fool Us TV show been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Penn & Teller: Fool Us, season nine. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, Penn & Teller: Fool Us is hosted by Alyson Hannigan and is judged by comedic illusionists Penn Jillette and Teller. In each episode, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn and Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The master magicians see the trick only once and have to immediately try to figure out how it was done. The live studio audience knows there are no camera tricks, secret edits, or helpful camera cuts — just real magic. Magicians in season eight include Jandro, Piff the Magic Dragon, Helen Coghlan, Paul Gertner, The Shocker, Magic Maxl, Jeki Yoo, Ben Seidman, Amanda Nepo, Shoot Ogawa, Ale Belotto & Guilia, and Mark Clearview.



Season Eight Ratings

The eighth season of Penn & Teller: Fool Us averages a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 666,000 viewers. Compared to season seven, that’s down by 44% in the demo and down by 18% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Season seven was split between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though there can be other economic factors involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Penn & Teller: Fool Us stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 4, 2021, Penn & Teller: Fool Us has not been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Penn & Teller: Fool Us for season nine? This show has become a staple of the Friday night schedule and likely doesn’t cost much to produce. Now that the network is programming all seven nights, they need more series to fill the extra time. I’d be surprised if Penn & Teller: Fool Us were cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Penn & Teller: Fool Us cancellation or renewal news.



