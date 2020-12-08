Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season Eight; The CW Renews Magic TV Series

The CW has ordered more magic ahead of the holidays. The smallest broadcast network has renewed the long-running Penn & Teller: Fool Us TV series for an eighth season.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us is hosted by Alyson Hannigan and showcases talented magicians performing their acts for comedic illusionists Penn Jillette and Teller. Those who manage to fool the pair win the opportunity to perform in Penn and Teller’s Las Vegas act. Magicians in season seven include Shawn Farquhar, Helen Coghlan, Ondrej Psenicka, Paul Gertner, Eric Leclerc, Dev Sherman, Conan Liu, Rubén Vilagrand, Caleb Wiles, D.K., Wes Iseli, and Alana.

The first part of the seventh season of Penn & Teller: Fool Us (which aired during the 2019-20 season) averaged a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 980,000 viewers.

The second part of the seventh season of Penn & Teller: Fool Us is averaging a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 811,000 viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 35% in the demo and down by 29% in viewership.

The seventh season resumes on January 8th. It’s unclear how many installments remain in season seven or if season eight will launch this summer or later, as part of the 2021-22 broadcast season.

What about the network’s other unscripted series? The CW also renewed World’s Funniest Animals for a second season today. Whose Line Is It Anyway? will launch its 17th season (the ninth on The CW) on January 8th. The fate of Masters of Illusion is still up in the air.

What do you think? Do you enjoy the Penn & Teller: Fool Us TV series? Will you be watching when the show returns in 2021?