Vulture Watch

Are Penn & Teller sticking around? Has the Penn & Teller: Fool Us TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Penn & Teller: Fool Us, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you? *Status Update Below



What’s This TV Show About?

A CW magic competition series hosted by Alyson Hannigan, Penn & Teller: Fool Us showcases talented magicians performing their acts for comedic illusionists Penn Jillette and Teller. Those who manage to fool the pair win the opportunity to perform in Penn and Teller’s Las Vegas act.



Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of Penn & Teller: Fool Us averaged a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.14 million viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 27% and 15%, respectively. Learn how Penn & Teller: Fool Us stacks up against the other CW TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Penn & Teller: Fool Us for season seven? The series draws okay ratings and seems inexpensive to produce so I’m thinking it will be renewed as long as the magic duo want to continue. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Penn & Teller: Fool Us cancellation or renewal alerts.

4/2 update: Penn & Teller: Fool Us has been renewed for a seventh season.



Penn & Teller: Fool Us Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow the weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Should the Penn & Teller: Fool Us TV show be renewed for a seventh season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series, instead?