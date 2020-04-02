Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Penn & Teller: Fool Us on The CW: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Seven?

by Telly Vulture

Penn & Teller: Fool Us TV show on The CW: canceled or season 7? (release date); Vulture Watch

(Jacob Kepler / The CW)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Penn & Teller: Fool Us TV showAre Penn & Teller sticking around? Has the Penn & Teller: Fool Us TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Penn & Teller: Fool Us, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   *Status Update Below
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A CW magic competition series hosted by Alyson Hannigan, Penn & Teller: Fool Us showcases talented magicians performing their acts for comedic illusionists Penn Jillette and Teller. Those who manage to fool the pair win the opportunity to perform in Penn and Teller’s Las Vegas act.  
 

Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of Penn & Teller: Fool Us averaged a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.14 million viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 27% and 15%, respectively. Learn how Penn & Teller: Fool Us stacks up against the other CW TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of April 2, 2020, Penn & Teller: Fool Us has been renewed for a seventh season which will debut June 22, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Penn & Teller: Fool Us for season seven? The series draws okay ratings and seems inexpensive to produce so I’m thinking it will be renewed as long as the magic duo want to continue. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Penn & Teller: Fool Us cancellation or renewal alerts.

4/2 update: Penn & Teller: Fool Us has been renewed for a seventh season.
 

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Should the Penn & Teller: Fool Us TV show be renewed for a seventh season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.