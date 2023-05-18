Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season 10; CW Renews Magic Competition Series with New Host

A CW show will be celebrating an anniversary. Penn & Teller: Fool Us has been renewed for a 10th anniversary season on the network. However, the show will have a new host.

A magic competition series, the Penn & Teller: Fool Us TV show is currently hosted by Alyson Hannigan (above, center) and is judged by comedic illusionists Penn Jillette and Teller. In each episode, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn and Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The master magicians see the trick only once and have to try to immediately figure out how it was done. The live studio audience knows there are no camera tricks, secret edits, or helpful camera cuts — just real magic. Magicians in season nine include Jon Mobley, The Van Hargen Twins, Axel Adlerm, Chris Canfield, Theron Christensen, Jaana Felicitas, Benjamin Barnes, Brian Curry, Yann Yuro, Helen Coghlan, Jason Michaels, and Alexander Boyce.

Airing on Friday nights, the ninth season of Penn & Teller: Fool Us averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 667,000 viewers. Compared to season eight, that’s down by 30% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s The CW’s highest-rated unscripted show in total viewers. Episodes typically pick up about 20% more viewers in the live+7 day ratings.

Hannigan has hosted the competition series since its third season and replaced Jonathan Ross in the role. Starting with the 10th season, Brooke Burke will take over hosting duties. A reason for the change was not given.

Season 10 of Penn & Teller will debut on Friday nights on The CW this fall. A premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you been watching the Penn & Teller: Fool Us series on The CW? Are you glad to know that this magic competition has been renewed for a 10th season?

