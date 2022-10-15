Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season Nine Viewer Votes

The magic continues in the ninth season of The CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us TV show. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Penn & Teller: Fool Us is cancelled or renewed for season 10. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the ninth season episodes of Penn & Teller: Fool Us here.

A CW magic competition series, the Penn & Teller: Fool Us TV show is hosted by Alyson Hannigan and is judged by comedic illusionists Penn Jillette and Teller. In each episode, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn and Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The master magicians see the trick only once and have to try to immediately figure out how it was done. The live studio audience knows there are no camera tricks, secret edits, or helpful camera cuts — just real magic. Magicians in season nine include Jon Mobley, The Van Hargen Twins, Axel Adlerm, Chris Canfield, Theron Christensen, Jaana Felicitas, Benjamin Barnes, Brian Curry, Yann Yuro, Helen Coghlan, Jason Michaels, and Alexander Boyce.





