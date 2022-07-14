Archer: Season 13; FXX Series Returning in September, Paired with Little Demon

Archer is returning soon for season 13, and FXX has announced a premiere date. The animated series will be paired with Little Demon. Featuring the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed, and Lucky Yates, the series follows the agents of the International Secret Intelligence Service.

FXX revealed more about the return of the series in the press release.

“FX’s Archer, the Emmy Award-winning animated comedy, will return for its 13th season on Wednesday, August 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX, streaming the next day on Hulu. The latest season of Archer will be followed on Thursday, August 25 with the series premiere of the new animated comedy Little Demon on FXX at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Since FXX expanded its programming line-up last September – adding all seasons of Family Guy to a schedule that includes such all-time classics as King of the Hill, Bob’s Burgers, and The Simpsons among others – it has become the go-to network for animated adult comedies, surging nearly +65% in Primetime in P18-49 and vaulting +21 spots – from #36 to #15 – in overall cable channel rankings to now place neck-and-neck with Adult Swim.

Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and The Agency have been acquired by Fabian Kingsworth and the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). As the gang struggles to find their identity performing odd missions for Fabian, one question arises: will they be able to maintain independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords?

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world’s greatest spy, “Sterling Archer;” Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, “Lana Kane;” Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, “Cheryl/Carol Tunt;” Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, “Cyril Figgis;” Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, “Pam Poovey;” Adam Reed as the opportunist, “Ray Gillette” and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, “Algernop Krieger.” Season 13 also features the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak and Stephen Tobolowsky, to name a few.

Archer was created by Adam Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.”