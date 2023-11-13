Network: MGM+

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: November 12, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Lena Headey, Stephan James, Marnie McPhail, Daniel Malik, Carolina Bartczak, Cyrus Faird, Sydney Ozerov-Meyer, Hannah Melissa Scott, and Tara Rosling.

TV show description:

A science-fiction mystery thriller series, the Beacon 23 TV show was created by Zak Penn and is based on short stories by Hugh Howey.

The story is set in the 23rd Century and takes place in the farthest reaches of the Milky Way, in a remote “lighthouse.”

Aster Calyx (Headey) is a government agent, while Halan Kai Nelson (James) is a stoic ex-military man. Their fates become entangled after they find themselves trapped together inside one of many Beacons that serve as a lighthouse for intergalactic travelers.

Every Beacon is run by one highly trained human and a specialized Artificial Intelligence. Aster mysteriously finds her way to the lonely Beacon-keeper Halan, and a tense battle of wills unfolds.

