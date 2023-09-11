The Chosen: Season Two Viewer Votes

The revolution grows, but not without resistance, in the second season of The Chosen TV show on The CW. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Chosen is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of The Chosen here.

A historical drama series on The CW, The Chosen TV show stars Jonathan Roumie, Shahar Isaac, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, Noah James, Shaan Sharma, Nick Shakoour, George H. Xanthis, Abe Bueno-Jallad, Brandon Potter, Kirk B. R. Woller, Giavani Cairo, Jordan Walker Ross, Joey Vahedi, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Vanessa Benavente, Yoshi Barrigas, Austin Reed Alleman, and Alaa Safi. Primarily set in Judaea and Galilee in the first century, the series centers on the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth (Roumie) as seen through the eyes of his followers. The story begins as Jesus starts to build a group for his ministry. He invites several people from different backgrounds. As he performs his early miracles, Jesus calls redeemed woman Mary Magdalene and several men to follow him. Season two begins in Samaria and moves into nearby regions such as Syria and Judea, where Jesus continues to build his group of students.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of The Chosen TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad The Chosen has been renewed for a third season on The CW?