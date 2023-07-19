The Chosen: Season Two — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A historical drama series airing on The CW television network, The Chosen TV show stars Shahar Isaac, Jonathan Roumie, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, Noah James, Janis Dardaris, Lara Silva, Shaan Sharma, Nick Shakoour, George H. Xanthis, Shayan Sobhian, Kian Kavousi, Erick Avari, Brandon Potter, Kirk B. R. Woller, Giavani Cairo, and Jordan Walker Ross. Primarily set in Judaea and Galilee in the first century, the series centers on the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth (Roumie) as seen through the eyes of his followers. The story begins as Jesus begins to build a group for his ministry. He invites several people from different backgrounds. As he performs his early miracles, Jesus calls redeemed woman Mary Magdalene; stonemason Thaddeus; choir member Little James; fishermen Simon, Andrew, Big James, and John; caterer Thomas; vintner Ramah; and tax collector Matthew to follow him.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Chosen averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 459,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Chosen stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Chosen has been renewed for a second season which will debut on September 10, 2023. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to worry about The Chosen being cancelled, at least for the time being. Seasons two and three have already been produced, the fourth season is in the works, and the network appears to be committed to airing them. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Chosen cancellation or renewal news.



