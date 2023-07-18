The Chosen: Season Four of Jesus Drama Can Continue Filming Despite Actors Strike

The Chosen can continue filming. SAG has given the series a waiver so that production on its fourth season can continue in Utah. The first three seasons will air on The CW in the months ahead.

Starring Shahar Isaac, Jonathan Roumie, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, Noah James, and George H. Xanthis, the series follows Jesus’ life.

Per Deadline, creator Dallas Jenkins asked the SAG to approve their application for a waiver on Instagram. He said:

“We’ve submitted all the requested paperwork immediately. We fit all qualifications for an exemption. Every day that goes by without your response costs us hundreds of thousands of dollars while your actors are stuck in Utah. We’re the good guys. We’ve treated your actors well.”

After the waiver was granted, the series made the following announcement on its official Twitter:

“Great news! We just received word from SAG that we have been approved for a waiver. We’ll continue shooting on Monday.”

The Chosen is currently airing on Sunday nights on The CW. It is unknown if season four will also air on the network after production.

What do you think? Did you watch The Chosen this weekend? Do you plan to continue watching the series this fall?