Prank Panel, Bachelorette, Celebrity Family Feud, Claim to Fame: ABC Adjusts Summer Schedule

ABC is switching up its summer schedule by shifting time slots and switching nights, per Deadline.

Both Celebrity Family Feud and The Bachelorette will air an hour earlier starting later this month. This moves Claim to Fame to the 10pm slot on Monday nights and also brings The $100,000 Pyramid up an hour on Sunday nights. The Prank Panel is moving to Thursday night once The Chase wraps its season.

No word was given for the switches, but The Bachelorette has seen a drop in ratings this season with the move to 9pm. This brings the series back to its original time slot.

What do you think? Have you been watching these shows this summer? Will you continue to watch them after they move to their new schedule?