The Bachelorette: Season 20 Ratings



Last season, The Bachelorette featured two ladies looking for love to mixed results. For the 20th anniversary season, the ABC series is going back to basics. Will this leave viewers missing twice as much romance and drama? Could The Bachelorette be cancelled, or is it sure to be renewed for season 21? Stay tuned.

A dating reality show, The Bachelorette typically revolves around one single woman who sifts through a large group of eligible male contestants in the hopes of finding a romantic match and, possibly, a mate. Hosted by former Bachelor Jesse Palmer, season 20 follows the journey of 27-year-old Charity Lawson, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia. Lawson finished in fourth place in the 27th season of The Bachelor, featuring Zach Shallcross. Production on this season takes place in Agoura Hills, California, and there will be 25 male contestants vying for the lady’s heart.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

6/27 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season 19 of The Bachelorette on ABC averaged a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.26 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



