The Bachelorette: Season 18 Ratings



During the 2020-21 television season, ABC aired two cycles of The Bachelorette TV series. Just two months after the 17th season finale, the network has launched season 18. Will airing two cycles so close together hurt the ratings? Could The Bachelorette be cancelled or, is it sure to be renewed for season 19? Stay tuned.

A dating reality show, The Bachelorette revolves around a single woman who sifts through a large group of eligible male contestants in the hopes of finding a romantic match and, possibly, a mate. Season 18 follows 28-year-old Michelle Young, a former Division I basketball player from Minnesota who is now a fifth-grade teacher. She previously appeared as a runner-up in 25th season of The Bachelor featuring Matt James. Production on this season takes place in Indian Wells, California and there will be 30 male contestants vying for Young’s heart. Bachelorette alums Tayshia Adams (season 16) and Kaitlyn Bristowe (season 11) share hosting duties.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 17 of The Bachelorette on ABC averaged a 0.92 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.66 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



