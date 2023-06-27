The Bachelorette: Season 21 — Has the ABC Reality Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Charity Lawson is looking for her Mister Right. Has The Bachelorette TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 21st season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Bachelorette, season 21. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A dating reality show airing on the ABC television network, The Bachelorette typically revolves around one single woman who sifts through a large group of eligible male contestants in the hopes of finding a romantic match and, possibly, a mate. Hosted by former Bachelor Jesse Palmer, season 20 follows the journey of 27-year-old Charity Lawson, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia. Lawson finished in fourth place in the 27th season of The Bachelor, featuring Zach Shallcross. Production on this season takes place in Agoura Hills, California, and there will be 25 male contestants vying for the lady’s heart.



Season 20 Ratings

The 20th season of The Bachelorette averages a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.92 million viewers. Compared to season 19, that’s down by 54% in the demo and down by 41% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Bachelorette stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 27, 2023, The Bachelorette has not been cancelled or renewed for a 21st season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Bachelorette for season 21? The Bachelor shows all perform quite well for the network and help feed new contestants from the others. I have no doubt that The Bachelorette will be back for a 21st year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Bachelorette cancellation or renewal news.



