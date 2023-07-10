Celebrity Family Feud: Season Nine Viewer Votes

The charities are the big winners in the ninth season of ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud TV show. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Celebrity Family Feud is cancelled or renewed for season 10. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the ninth season episodes of Celebrity Family Feud here.

An ABC primetime game show, Celebrity Family Feud is hosted by Steve Harvey. Just as in the original Family Feud series, families try to guess the most popular answers to surveys of 100 members of a past studio audience. The difference is, in this celebrity version, they’re playing for up to $25,000 for charities. Contestants in season nine include the friends and families of David Burtka, Nikki Glaser, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, Sophia Bush Hughes, Gayle King, Bert Kreischer, Marcus Lemonis, Bebe Rexha, and Justin Simien, as well as performers from Cruel Summer, Drag Me To Dinner, The Haunted Mansion, The Wonder Years, The Yellowjackets and the men and women of WWE.





What do you think? Which season nine episodes of the Celebrity Family Feud TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Celebrity Family Feud should be cancelled or renewed for a 10th season on ABC?