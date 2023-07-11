Celebrity Family Feud: Season 10 — Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Steve Harvey is bringing the fun and games back to primetime. Has the Celebrity Family Feud TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 10th season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Celebrity Family Feud, season 10. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A primetime game show airing on the ABC television network, Celebrity Family Feud is hosted by Steve Harvey. Just as in the original Family Feud series, families try to guess the most popular answers to surveys of 100 members of a past studio audience. The difference is, in this celebrity version, they’re playing for up to $25,000 for charities. Contestants in season nine include the friends and families of David Burtka, Nikki Glaser, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, Sophia Bush Hughes, Gayle King, Bert Kreischer, Marcus Lemonis, Bebe Rexha, and Justin Simien, as well as performers from Cruel Summer, Drag Me To Dinner, The Haunted Mansion, The Wonder Years, The Yellowjackets and the men and women of WWE.



Season Nine Ratings

The ninth season of Celebrity Family Feud averages a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.28 million viewers. Compared to season eight, that’s down by 30% in the demo and down by 25% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Celebrity Family Feud stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 11, 2023, Celebrity Family Feud has not been cancelled or renewed for a 10th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Celebrity Family Feud for season 10? The show’s been around since 2015 but still performs well in the ratings (compared to other ABC game series). The regular syndicated version of the show and the celebrity version makes some excellent cross-promotion, so I think ABC will likely renew Celebrity Family Feud for a 10th anniversary season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Celebrity Family Feud cancellation or renewal news.



Celebrity Family Feud Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Celebrity Family Feud‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Celebrity Family Feud TV show will be renewed for a 10th season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series instead?