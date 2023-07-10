Celebrity Family Feud: Season Nine Ratings



The Family Feud game show was introduced in 1976 and has enjoyed several successful runs in syndication and primetime. Celebrity Family Feud has been running since 2015 on ABC, has performed well in the ratings, and is currently the network’s longest-running primetime game show. How long will it continue? Will Celebrity Family Feud be cancelled or renewed for season 10? Stay tuned.

A primetime game show, Celebrity Family Feud is hosted by comedian Steve Harvey. Just as in the original Family Feud series, families try to guess the most popular answers to surveys of 100 members of a past studio audience. The difference is, in this celebrity version, they’re playing for up to $25,000 for charities. Contestants in season nine include the friends and families of David Burtka, Nikki Glaser, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, Sophia Bush Hughes, Gayle King, Bert Kreischer, Marcus Lemonis, Bebe Rexha, and Justin Simien, as well as performers from Cruel Summer, Drag Me To Dinner, The Haunted Mansion, The Wonder Years, The Yellowjackets and the men and women of WWE.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

What do you think? Do you like the Celebrity Family Feud TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 10th season?