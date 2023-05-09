Jeopardy! Masters: Season One Viewer Votes

Which champion will be the big winner in the first season of the Jeopardy! Masters TV show on ABC? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Jeopardy! Masters is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Jeopardy! Masters here.

An ABC trivia game show, the Jeopardy! Masters TV series is hosted by Ken Jennings and is based on the long-running syndicated competition series. The tournament pits six previous Jeopardy! champions — Amy Schneider, Andrew He, James Holzauer, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, and Sam Buttrey — against one another in a round-robin style format, with each episode featuring two games and three players. The winner takes home a grand prize and the title of Jeopardy! Masters Champion.





