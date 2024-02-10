Celebrity Family Feud: Season 10; ABC Game Show Renewed for 2024

Survey says… it’s anniversary time. ABC has renewed Celebrity Family Feud for a 10th season, and the network also plans to air some specials to celebrate.

A primetime game show, the Celebrity Family Feud TV series is hosted by comedian Steve Harvey. Just as in the original Family Feud series, families try to guess the most popular answers to surveys of 100 members of a past studio audience. The difference is, in this celebrity version, they’re playing for up to $25,000 for charities. Contestants in season nine include the friends and families of David Burtka, Nikki Glaser, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, Sophia Bush Hughes, Gayle King, Bert Kreischer, Marcus Lemonis, Bebe Rexha, and Justin Simien, as well as performers from Cruel Summer, Drag Me To Dinner, The Haunted Mansion, The Wonder Years, The Yellowjackets and the men and women of WWE.

Airing primarily on Sunday nights, the ninth season of Celebrity Family Feud averaged a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.49 million viewers. Compared to season eight, that’s down by 29% in the demo and down by 20% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

For season ten, Myeshia Mizuno is set to join the show as showrunner. Mizuno also serves as showrunner on Harvey’s unscripted courtroom comedy series, Judge Steve Harvey. which is currently airing on Wednesday nights.

In addition to the 10th season, a pair of Family Feud specials will air later this year to celebrate the iconic show — Family Feud: Decades of Laughs and Family Feud: The Best of Steve Harvey. Both will highlight some of the best moments from the syndicated and primetime shows throughout the years.

