The Golden Bachelorette: ABC (Finally) Orders Next Spin-Off of Reality Series Franchise

ABC has made it official. The network has ordered the next series in the successful Bachelor franchise, The Golden Bachelorette.

Given the success of the franchise in general and The Golden Bachelor in particular, it was inevitable. The network touts that Golden Bachelor’s 35-day viewership is a reported 43.4 million viewers across all platforms. According to ABC, that’s the network’s strongest unscripted performer in five years. The show was also ABC’s top unscripted show on Hulu. The network is clearly pleased with the performance of the 2023 series.

ABC describes The Golden Bachelorette’s first season this way:

After a historic first season watching Gerry and Theresa find love on The Golden Bachelor, this all-new iteration of the hit series will highlight one radiant woman’s second chance at love in her golden years.

There’s no word on whether the new series lead will be one of the ladies who didn’t match with Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner or if she’ll be someone new to the franchise. According to Craig Erwich, President of Disney Television Group, casting is well underway.

The Golden Bachelorette is expected to debut this fall, just as The Golden Bachelor did. The regular Bachelorette series was officially renewed for a 21st season today, and that show will return this summer.

