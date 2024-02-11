Queenie: Premiere Date and Photos Released for Onyx Collective Series on Hulu

Queenie is coming soon to Hulu. The streaming service announced the premiere date for the new drama with the release of several first-look photos.

Starring Dionne Brown, Bellah, and Samuel Adewunmi, the series is based on the novel by Candice Carty-Williams and tells the story of a young Jamaican woman trying to rebuild her life after realizing she has made some wrong choices.

Hulu shared more about the series in a press release.

“Today, Onyx Collective announces the original drama “Queenie,” based on the bestselling novel by Candice Carty-Williams, is set to premiere June 7 on Hulu, with all episodes streaming at once. From creator Candice Carty-Williams, the eight-episode series is produced by Further South Productions in association with Lionsgate TV and will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Channel 4 in the U.K. and the Republic of Ireland, and Disney+ in all other territories. The series stars Dionne Brown as the titular lead role of Queenie, Samuel Adewunmi as Frank, and Bellah as Kyazike, marking the rising R&B singer’s acting debut. Queenie Jenkins is a 25-year-old Jamaican British woman living in south London, straddling two cultures and slotting neatly into neither. After a messy breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Queenie seeks comfort in all the wrong places and begins to realize she has to face the past head-on before she can rebuild. The series is based on the best-selling novel by Candice Carty-Williams. Created by Candice Carty-Williams, “Queenie” is executive produced by Carty-Williams, who will also serve as showrunner. Non-writing executive producers are Further South’s Steve November and Sarah Conroy, with Lisa Walters as co-executive producer and series producer.

More photos from Queenie are below.

