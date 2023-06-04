This Fool: Season Two First-Look Photos Released for Hulu Comedy Series

This Fool is returning for its second season next month, and now Hulu has released the first photos teasing the comedy series’ return.

Starring Chris Estrada, Frankie Quiñones, Laura Patalano, Michelle Ortiz, Julia Vera, and Michael Imperioli, the Hulu series follows working-class people living in South Central Los Angeles.

Hulu revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“This Fool” is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working class South Central Los Angeles. After Julio’s job and love life blew up at the end of last season, this season, new roommates Julio and Luis embark on finding new careers and romances with the help of Minister Payne, Chef Percy and other former Huggers. CAST: Chris Estrada (“Julio”), Frankie Quinones (“Luis”), Laura Patalano (“Esperanza”), Michelle Ortiz (“Maggie”), Julia Vera (“Maria”) and Michael Imperioli (“Minister Payne”). CREDITS: “This Fool” is written and executive produced by Chris Estrada, Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman and Matt Ingebretson. Jonathan Groff and Fred Armisen also serve as executive producers on the series. The Hulu Original comedy series is produced by ABC Signature.

All 10 episodes of season two will arrive on July 28th. Check out more photos for This Fool season two below.

What do you think? Did you watch season one of this Hulu series? Do you plan to watch This Fool season two?