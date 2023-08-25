The Artful Dodger: First Look Photos Released Ahead of November Premiere on Hulu

The Artful Dodger has a premiere date. Hulu announced that the new series, inspired by Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist, will arrive in November with the release of first-look photos and a teaser.

Starring Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis, Maia Mitchell, Damon Herriman, Tim Minchin, Miranda Tapsell, Luke Carroll, Kim Gyngell, Vivienne Awosoga, Nicholas Burton, Susie Porter, Damien Garvey, Lucy-Rose Leonard, Jessica De Gouw, and Andrea Demetriades, eight episodes were produced for the series which follows the double life of the adult Jack Dawkins in 1850s Australia.

Hulu released more about the new series in a press release.

“An irreverent follow up to Dickens’ Oliver Twist exploring the adult double life of Charles Dickens’ famous prince of thieves. Set in 1850’s Australia, in the lively colony of Port Victory, we meet Jack Dawkins, The Artful Dodger, who’s transferred his fast fingers as a pickpocket to the nimble skilled fingers of a surgeon. Dodger’s past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin, luring him back into a world of crime. A greater threat – to Dodger’s heart – is Lady Belle, the Governor’s daughter, determined to become the colony’s first female surgeon. From heists to life-and-death surgeries, from soirées to street violence, this is tale of reinvention, betrayal, redemption and love with a twist.”

The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, said the following about the series:

“We’re thrilled to debut this must-see Australian storytelling to global audiences on Disney+ under our Star entertainment banner and on Hulu in the US on November 29. This is our second locally produced scripted series and we’re excited to share it with audiences locally and internationally.”

More photos and a teaser for The Artful Dodger are below.

What do you think? Are you excited about this new series?