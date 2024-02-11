Under the Bridge, Extraordinary, We Were the Lucky Ones: Hulu Teases Upcoming Premieres

Hulu is gearing up for spring and has announced its upcoming lineup of programming, which includes the scripted series Extraordinary, Under the Bridge, and We Were the Lucky Ones (above); unscripted series Vanderpump Villa and The Kardashians; and documentaries Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told, The Contestant, and Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.

Hulu revealed more about its upcoming programming in a press release.

SERIES

EXTRAORDINARY SEASON 2

PREMIERE DATE: MARCH 6, 2024

GENRE: Comedy series

EPISODES: 8 (all at once)

SYNOPSIS: Season two picks up where season one spectacularly left off, following Jen (Máiréad Tyers) on her powers journey as she enrolls as a client at the power Clinic, but quickly discovers that the process isn’t as easy as she’d hoped. Things with ex-cat, now-boyfriend Jizzlord (Luke Rollason) aren’t smooth sailing either: with Jizz’s unexpected past back in the picture, Jen is dealing with a new level of adulting that she’s definitely not ready for. And Kash (Bilal Hasna) and Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) are trying to be totally mature and dignified about their break-up, which is not easy when they’re still living under the same roof with Jen and Jizz.

CAST: Máiréad Tyers, Sofia Oxenham, Luke Rollason, Bilal Hasna

CREDITS: Written by series creator Emma Moran, a stand-out debut writer and directed by Toby MacDonald and Jennifer Sheridan. “Extraordinary” is executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris for Sid Gentle Films, the production company behind “Killing Eve” and Charles Dawson, Johanna Devereaux and Emma Moran. The series is produced by Charlie Palmer and Abíólá Rufai-Awójídé.

WE WERE THE LUCKY ONES

PREMIERE DATE: MARCH 28, 2024

Coming Soon to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in All Other Territories

GENRE: Limited series

EPISODES: 8 (3 episodes at launch, then weekly)

SYNOPSIS: Based on Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestselling novel, the television adaptation of “We Were the Lucky Ones” is a limited series inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of WWII. The series follows them across continents as they do everything in their power to survive, and to reunite. “We Were the Lucky Ones” demonstrates how in the face of the twentieth century’s darkest moment, the human spirit can endure and even thrive. The series is a tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds.

CAST: The series stars Joey King, Logan Lerman, Hadas Yaron, Henry-Lloyd Hughes, Amit Rahav, Sam Woolf, Michael Aloni, Moran Rosenblatt, Eva Feiler, Lior Ashkenazi, and Robin Weigert.

CREDITS: The limited series is executive produced and written by Erica Lipez (“Julia,” “The Morning Show”), who also serves as showrunner. Thomas Kail (“Fosse/Verdon”) directs and executive produces along with Jennifer Todd who will also executive produce for Old 320 Sycamore. Adam Milch and Amit Gupta will executive produce and “We Were the Lucky Ones” author Georgia Hunter will co-executive produce. The Hulu Originals series is a production of 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

UNDER THE BRIDGE

PREMIERE DATE: APRIL 17, 2024

GENRE: Limited series

EPISODES: 8 (2 at launch, then weekly)

SYNOPSIS: “Under the Bridge” is based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year old Reena Virk who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. The Hulu limited series takes us into the hidden world of the teenagers accused of the savage murder, revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.

CAST: The series stars Lily Gladstone, Vritika Gupta, Chloe Guidry, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Izzy G., Aiyana Goodfellow, Ezra Faroque Khan with Archie Panjabi and Riley Keough.

CREDITS: Based on the best-selling true-crime book “Under the Bridge” by the late Rebecca Godfrey, the series was adapted for screen by Quinn Shephard and is executive produced by Samir Mehta, Liz Tigelaar and Stacey Silverman (Best Day Ever), Shephard, Godfrey and Tara Duncan. Riley Keough will executive produce with Gina Gammell (Felix Culpa). Geeta Patel will direct the pilot and first as an executive producer on that episode. The series is produced by ABC Signature.

THANK YOU, GOODNIGHT: THE BON JOVI STORY

PREMIERE DATE: APRIL 26, 2024

Coming Soon to Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in All Other Territories

GENRE: Documentary series

EPISODES: 4 (all at once)

SYNOPSIS: “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” is a four-part, all access docuseries chronicling the epic past and uncertain future of one of the most recognizable bands in the world and its front-man Jon Bon Jovi. A 40-year odyssey of rock and roll idolatry on the precipice as a vocal injury threatens to bring everything to a screeching halt. “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” joins the band in February 2022 and follows their real time journey with its fits and starts as they attempt to chart out their future. As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments, while he’s still living them. 40 years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics, and never before seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore Clubs to the biggest stages on the planet. The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments, and most public moments of friction.

CREDITS: “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” is directed and executive produced by multiple Emmy(R) Award winner Gotham Chopra (“Kobe Bryant’s Muse,” “Man in the Arena,” “Tom vs. Time”). The film is also executive produced by Giselle Parets and Ameeth Sankaran for ROS, and it is produced and edited by Alex Trudeau Viriato, who played a critical, creative role in shaping the series.

VANDERPUMP VILLA

PREMIERE DATE: SPRING 2024

GENRE: Unscripted series

SEASON: 1

EPISODES: 10

SYNOPSIS: Decadence and debauchery collide in “Vanderpump Villa,” a new unscripted docu-drama following Lisa Vanderpump’s hand-selected staff as they work, live, and play at an exclusive French estate: Chateau Rosabelle.

Each scintillating episode follows the elite staff as they try to provide luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime, Vanderpump-curated experiences for guests while dealing with rivalries, romances, and raucous misadventures that come from living and working together 24/7. From firework-filled proposals and opulent events at the chateau to unbelievable excursions and outrageous confrontations in the French countryside, each day at the Chateau brings nonstop heartfelt, humorous, and heated moments, from staff and guests alike. All the while, Lisa evaluates whether this is the team to make her “pop up” experience a permanent reality and add to her ever-growing empire. But will this unparalleled-yet unorthodox-crew be able to rise to the occasion and meet both the guests’ and Lisa’s great expectations?

VILLA STAFF: Stephen Alsvig (“Events Coordinator”), Anthony Bar (“Executive Chef”), Marciano Brunette (“Lead Server”), Caroline Byl (“Sous Chef”), Grace Cottrell (“Housekeeper”), Priscila Ferrari (“Server”), Hannah Fouch (“Server”), Eric Funderwhite (“Chateau Manager”), Telly Hall (“Mixologist”), Emily Kovacs (“Housekeeper”), Andre Mitchell (“Mixologist”), Gabriella Sanon (“Events Coordinator”).

CREDITS: Lisa Vanderpump will executive produce under her Villa Rosa production banner, and the series will be produced by Bunim/Murray Productions. Entertainment 360 is also attached as a producer.

THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 5

PREMIERE DATE: SPRING 2024

Coming Soon to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all Other Territories

GENRE: Unscripted series

CAST: Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

CREDITS: Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner also serve as executive producers.

FILMS

FREAKNIK: THE WILDEST PARTY NEVER TOLD

PREMIERE DATE: MARCH 21, 2024

GENRE: Documentary

SYNOPSIS: From Executive Producers Luke Campbell, Jermaine Dupri and 21 Savage, and masterfully crafted by Mass Appeal & Swirl Films, “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” is a celebratory exploration of the boisterous times of Freaknik, the iconic Atlanta street party that drew hundreds of thousands of people in the 80s and 90s, helping put Atlanta on the map culturally. What began as a Black college cookout, soon became known for lurid tales of highway hookups and legendary late-night parties that ultimately led to the festival’s downfall. At its height, Freaknik was a traffic stopping, city-shuttering, juggernaut that has since become a cult classic. Rooted deep in its history of Civil Rights, thriving Black leadership, and focus on the uplifting of Black culture and education, Atlanta became the only place a festival like this could grow and thrive. Though it ceased over two decades ago, the infamous legacy still resonates through nostalgia and a new generation’s longing for a care-free platform that celebrates and promotes Black excellence, joy and fortitude. Featuring appearances by 21 Savage, Lil Jon, Killer Mike, Jalen Rose, Too $hort, Shanti Das, former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, Erick Sermon, CeeLo Green, Rico Wade, Kenny Burns and more, the film offers an intimate glimpse into an enduring legacy, while acknowledging the complexities it introduced into the social fabric and leaving an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of Atlanta and beyond.

CREDITS: From Mass Appeal in association with Swirl Films, “Freaknik, The Wildest Party Never Told” is executive produced by Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, Jermaine Dupri, 21 Savage, Terry “TR” Ross, Melissa Cooper, Alex Avant and Tresa Sanders. Geraldine L. Porras and P. Frank Williams serve as executive producers with Porras serving as showrunner and Williams as Director. Eric Tomosunas executive produces for Swirl Films and Peter Bittenbender executive produces for Mass Appeal. Swirl films’ Jay Allen and Nikki Byles serve as producers.

THE CONTESTANT

PREMIERE DATE: MAY 2, 2024

GENRE: Documentary

SYNOPSIS: This true story of a Japanese reality TV star left naked in a room for more than a year, tasked with filling out magazine sweepstakes to earn food and clothing, prompts innumerable questions about our culture of oversharing. Before the onslaught of reality television in the West, there was an ominous harbinger in Japan of what was to come in our oversharing-obsessed culture. The Contestant traces the experience of aspiring comedian Tomoaki Hamatsu, nicknamed Nasubi, who unwittingly became an extreme case study. In 1998, Nasubi thought he was attending an audition when a successful Japanese TV producer, Toshio Tsuchiya, enlisted him to take part in a challenge. Tsuchiya led Nasubi into a room, ordered him to strip naked and left him with a stack of magazines. Nasubi’s task was to fill out contest coupons in order to win what he needed to survive – food, clothing, appliances, etc. – until he reached the prize goal of one million yen. Although Nasubi could have left at any time, he stayed for months with a fierce determination to complete his mission. He was cut off from all contact with his family and the world except for occasional interactions with Tsuchiya. What Nasubi didn’t realize was that his experiences were being broadcast to over 15 million people in a TV show called Denpa Shonen: A Life in Prizes. Without his knowledge or consent, Nasubi became the most famous television personality in Japan. While parts of Nasubi’s infamy have been recounted before on YouTube and This American Life, director Clair Titley and producer Megumi Inman bring a revelatory depth of insight by interviewing Nasubi, Tsuchiya, and others close to them. The filmmakers explore further twists in Nasubi’s life after Denpa Shonen to deliver the most WTF story in this year’s documentary selection.

CREDITS: Written and Directed by: Clair Titley Produced by: Megumi Inman, Andee Ryder, Ian Bonhôte Denpa Shonen Narrator: Fred Armisen Voice of Nasubi’s Diary: Takehiro Hira Original Music By: Nainita Desai