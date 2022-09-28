Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Under the Bridge: Hulu Orders Limited Series Based on Rebecca Godfrey Book

by Regina Avalos,

Hulu TV shows: canceled or renewed?

Under the Bridge is headed to Hulu. The streaming service has ordered the eight-episode limited series based on the book by Rebecca Godfrey, which is based on the true story of a girl who disappeared in 1997. Her disappearance leads to eight teens being accused of her murder.

Per Deadline, Samir Mehta and Liz Tigelaar will act as executive producers and showrunners for the new Hulu series. More details and cast for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Under the Bridge on Hulu?


Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x