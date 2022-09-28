Under the Bridge: Hulu Orders Limited Series Based on Rebecca Godfrey Book

Under the Bridge is headed to Hulu. The streaming service has ordered the eight-episode limited series based on the book by Rebecca Godfrey, which is based on the true story of a girl who disappeared in 1997. Her disappearance leads to eight teens being accused of her murder.

Per Deadline, Samir Mehta and Liz Tigelaar will act as executive producers and showrunners for the new Hulu series. More details and cast for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Under the Bridge on Hulu?