The Wonder Years: Season Two; Patti LaBelle Joins ABC Comedy Series

The Wonder Years is adding a big name to its cast for season two. Legendary singer Patti LaBelle is joining the cast as the mother of Bill, the patriarch of the Williams family.

A coming-of-age comedy series, The Wonder Years TV show was inspired by the original 1988 series. This incarnation stars Don Cheadle, Elisha “EJ” Williams, Dule Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil, and Milan Ray. Set in the late 1960s, the series takes a nostalgic look at the Williams family — Black middle-class residents of Montgomery, Alabama — through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old son Dean (Williams). The story is narrated by Dean as an adult (Cheadle). His hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in that time and place, as well as the friendship, laughter, and lessons Dean encountered along the way.

Deadline revealed the following about the role LaBelle will play on the ABC comedy:

Shirley, who is a church choir director, is described as “sweet as she can be but has another side to her when choir members don’t quite hit the right notes.” LaBelle is set for a two-episode arc as the character.

The Wonder Years is expected to return to ABC with its second season in early 2023.

What do you think? Have you watched this coming-of-age series? Are you excited to see LaBelle on The Wonder Years?