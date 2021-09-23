The Wonder Years (2021)

Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 22, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Don Cheadle, Elisha “EJ” Williams, Dule Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil, and Milan Ray.

TV show description:

A coming-of-age comedy series, The Wonder Years TV show was created by Saladin K. Patterson and was inspired by the original 1988 series.

Set in the late 1960s, the series takes a nostalgic look at the Williams family — Black middle-class residents of Montgomery, Alabama — through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old son Dean (Williams).

The rest of the Williams family includes father Bill (Hill), mother Lillian (Sengbloh), older sister Kim (Kariuki), and an older brother in Vietnam. Dean’s friends include Brad Hitman (Lerner), Cory Long (O’Neil), and Keisa Clemmons (Ray), the apple of Dean’s eye.

The story is narrated by Dean as an adult (Cheadle). His hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in that time and place, as well as the friendship, laughter, and lessons Dean encountered along the way.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

