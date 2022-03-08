Network: HBO

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 6, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Sarah Ramos, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young, Rob Morgan, and Sally Field.

TV show description:

A sports comedy-drama series, the Winning Time TV series was created by Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht.

The first season is based on the Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s book by Jeff Pearlman.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is billed as a fast-break series about the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of professional basketball’s most revered and dominant dynasties. In many ways, it’s a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.

Notable figures in the story include Jerry Buss (Reilly), Magic Johnson (Isaiah), Jerry West (Clarke), Pat Riley (Brody), Claire Rothman (Hoffmann), Jack McKinney (Letts), Paul Westhead (Segel), Cranny McKinney (Nicholson), Jeanie Buss (Robinson), Norm Nixon (Nixon), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Hughes), Earleatha “Cookie” Kelly (Tomakili), Bill Sharman (Cullen), Frank Mariani (Guirgis), Chick Hearn (Garrett), Cheryl Pistono (Ramos), Linda Zafrani (Gordon), Lon Rosen (Brooks), Michael Cooper (Desouza), Jamaal Wilkes (Atkins), Mark Landsberger (Aaron), Brad Holland (Young), Earvin Johnson Sr. (Morgan) and Jessie Buss (Field).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

