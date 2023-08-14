Winning Time: Season Three — Has the HBO TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

The Lakers’ first championship was far from the end of the story. Has the Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on HBO? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Winning Time, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A sports comedy-drama series airing on the HBO cable network, the Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty TV show is based on a book by Jeff Pearlman. The second season cast includes John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Adrien Brody, Jason Clarke, Gaby Hoffmann, Jason Segel, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, McCabe Slye, Thomas Mann, and Gillian Jacobs, with Michael Chiklis and Rob Morgan. The show is billed as a fast-break series about the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of professional basketball’s most revered and dominant dynasties. The second season explores the period just after the Finals in 1980 through 1984, culminating in the first professional rematch of the era’s greatest stars: Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.





Season Two Ratings

The second season of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 175,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 60% in the demo and down by 54% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Winning Time stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 14, 2023, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew Winning Time for season three? This show has done pretty well in the ratings and attracts well-known guest stars to play iconic names in basketball history. I think there’s a good chance that HBO will keep the show going as long as there’s more story to tell. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty cancellation or renewal news.



Winning Time Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Winning Time‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if HBO cancelled this TV series before the story was finished?