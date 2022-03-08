Winning Time: Season Two? Has the HBO TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, the Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty TV show is based on a book by Jeff Pearlman. The cast includes John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Sarah Ramos, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young, Rob Morgan, and Sally Field. The show is billed as a fast-break series about the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of professional basketball’s most revered and dominant dynasties. In many ways, it’s a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Winning Time averages a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 256,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Winning Time stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 8, 2022, Winning Time has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew Winning Time for season two? This could easily be a single-season series about the 1980s Lakers. However, I’m thinking there’s a good chance that it will be renewed for a second season that could focus on a different legendary sports team. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Winning Time cancellation or renewal news.



