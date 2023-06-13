Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: Season Two Premiere Date Set for HBO Series (Watch)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is returning soon with its second season, and HBO has released a trailer for the season while announcing its return date. Season one of the series arrived in March 2022.

Starring John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffman, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, Dr. Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Joey Brooks, Sarah Ramos, Spencer Garrett, Molly Gordon, DeVaughn Nixon, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, and Jon Young, the series shows how the Lakers rose in popularity during the 1980s.

HBO revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“The HBO Original drama series WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY returns for its seven-episode second season SUNDAY, AUGUST 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Season 2 logline: Season two continues to explore the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. This season hones in on the period just after the Finals in 1980 through 1984, culminating in the first professional rematch of the era’s greatest stars: Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Season 2 cast: John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Adrien Brody, Jason Clarke, Gaby Hoffmann, Jason Segel, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, McCabe Slye, Thomas Mann, Gillian Jacobs, with Michael Chiklis and Rob Morgan. Season 2 credits: Executive producers Adam McKay and Kevin Messick for Hyperobject Industries; showrunner, executive producer, writer, and co-creator Max Borenstein; executive producer Scott Stephens; executive producer, writer, co-creator Jim Hecht; executive producer and writer Rodney Barnes; executive producer and director of episodes 1, 6, and 7 Salli Richardson-Whitfield; executive producer Jason Shuman.”

The trailer for Winning Time season two is below.

